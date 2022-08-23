Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) by 129.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,988 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Clarivate were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CLVT. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Clarivate by 10.4% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 37,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Clarivate in the first quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Clarivate in the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Clarivate by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 111,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its stake in Clarivate by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 35,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CLVT. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Clarivate from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Clarivate from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clarivate currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Shares of Clarivate stock opened at $12.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of -61.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.79. Clarivate Plc has a 52-week low of $11.71 and a 52-week high of $26.73.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $686.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.51 million. Clarivate had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 5.47%. On average, analysts expect that Clarivate Plc will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

