Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) by 98.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,967 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,130,745 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Golar LNG were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 6,800,187 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $84,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,318 shares during the period. Lonestar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the 4th quarter worth about $11,151,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 550,389 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,639,000 after acquiring an additional 59,210 shares during the period. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the 4th quarter worth about $6,195,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the 1st quarter worth about $10,581,000. 82.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GLNG shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Golar LNG in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Golar LNG from $28.00 to $33.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Golar LNG in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Golar LNG has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.25.

NASDAQ:GLNG opened at $28.00 on Tuesday. Golar LNG Limited has a twelve month low of $10.43 and a twelve month high of $29.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.28 and a 200-day moving average of $22.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.70.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Golar LNG had a net margin of 133.25% and a return on equity of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $77.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.30 million. Analysts forecast that Golar LNG Limited will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Golar LNG Limited designs, builds, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping and FLNG segments. The company engages in the operation and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

