New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $115,000 Stock Holdings in XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL – Get Rating) by 188.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,800 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in XL Fleet were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in XL Fleet by 49,957.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,884,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,788,000 after buying an additional 6,871,121 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in XL Fleet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $934,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in XL Fleet in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in XL Fleet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in XL Fleet in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Get XL Fleet alerts:

XL Fleet Trading Down 5.7 %

XL opened at $1.15 on Tuesday. XL Fleet Corp. has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $7.10. The company has a market cap of $162.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About XL Fleet

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of XL Fleet to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

(Get Rating)

XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which are fitted to vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for XL Fleet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XL Fleet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.