New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires New Stake in Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

ACLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Arcellx in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Arcellx from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Arcellx in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Arcellx stock opened at $18.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.71. Arcellx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.03 and a 12 month high of $26.91.

Arcellx ( NASDAQ:ACLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.32. Analysts expect that Arcellx, Inc. will post -4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 15 New acquired 312,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,745,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,924,192. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

