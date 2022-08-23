New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases New Stake in Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAN. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Canaan by 177.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,056,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,440,000 after acquiring an additional 675,743 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Canaan during the 4th quarter worth $1,891,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Canaan by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 190,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 57,482 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Canaan during the 4th quarter worth $289,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Canaan during the 1st quarter worth $256,000. Institutional investors own 13.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CAN opened at $3.43 on Tuesday. Canaan Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.56 and a 52 week high of $11.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $641.21 million, a P/E ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 3.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.73 and its 200 day moving average is $4.22.

Several research firms have weighed in on CAN. HC Wainwright began coverage on Canaan in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Canaan from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Canaan in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.

