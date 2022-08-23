New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stake in Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Rating) by 67.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,044 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Pulse Biosciences were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Pulse Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 263.6% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 91,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 780,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,563,000 after acquiring an additional 5,788 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Pulse Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of Pulse Biosciences stock opened at $1.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.15. Pulse Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $29.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pulse Biosciences ( NASDAQ:PLSE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.07). Pulse Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 186.19% and a negative net margin of 2,866.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Pulse Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLSE. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Pulse Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pulse Biosciences to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Pulse Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Pulse Biosciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

Further Reading

