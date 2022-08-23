New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $63,000 Stock Position in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) by 46.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,552 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Gold Fields by 87.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 112,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 52,581 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Gold Fields by 7.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,724,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,162,000 after buying an additional 118,451 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Gold Fields by 19.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 4,490 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Gold Fields by 80.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 8,114 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Partners LLC acquired a new position in Gold Fields in the first quarter valued at approximately $405,000. 32.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

Gold Fields Stock Performance

GFI stock opened at $8.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Gold Fields Limited has a 1-year low of $7.75 and a 1-year high of $17.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Gold Fields

GFI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Investec upgraded Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.77.

(Get Rating)

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.34 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 48.6 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 111.8 million ounces.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.