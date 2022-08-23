FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) by 210.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,328 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in FTC Solar were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cinctive Capital Management LP boosted its position in FTC Solar by 118.8% in the 4th quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 1,754,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,264,000 after purchasing an additional 952,493 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in FTC Solar by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,081,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,177,000 after purchasing an additional 293,444 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in FTC Solar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,890,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in FTC Solar by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 223,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 24,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in FTC Solar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $834,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FTCI opened at $4.17 on Tuesday. FTC Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $11.43. The company has a market cap of $424.40 million, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 3.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.35.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FTCI shares. Piper Sandler upgraded FTC Solar from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $2.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on FTC Solar to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Roth Capital upgraded FTC Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Raymond James decreased their target price on FTC Solar from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on FTC Solar from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.05.

In other FTC Solar news, major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 84,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total value of $363,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,568,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,445,655.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other FTC Solar news, major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 84,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total value of $363,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,568,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,445,655.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick Cook sold 8,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total value of $45,315.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 244,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,977.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,288,219 shares of company stock valued at $5,789,147 in the last three months. 44.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

