Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) by 75.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,917 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cactus were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WHD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus in the fourth quarter valued at $648,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Cactus by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Cactus by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,123,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,849,000 after purchasing an additional 20,895 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cactus by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,531,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,401,000 after purchasing an additional 383,043 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cactus by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 5,099 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Joel Bender sold 542,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $29,286,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 68,604 shares in the company, valued at $3,704,616. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Joel Bender sold 542,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $29,286,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 68,604 shares in the company, valued at $3,704,616. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven Bender sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $1,015,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 67,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,444,859.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,124,672 shares of company stock worth $60,689,781. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cactus Trading Down 0.7 %

A number of research firms have issued reports on WHD. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cactus from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on Cactus from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.80.

Shares of WHD opened at $40.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.99. Cactus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.70 and a 12 month high of $64.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 3.92.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $170.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.11 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 13.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cactus, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cactus Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.48%.

Cactus Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

