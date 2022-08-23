Victory Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 28.4% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dream Finders Homes in the first quarter valued at about $252,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Dream Finders Homes in the fourth quarter valued at about $307,000. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dream Finders Homes in the first quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Dream Finders Homes in the fourth quarter valued at about $357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DFH shares. Bank of America lowered Dream Finders Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. TheStreet lowered Dream Finders Homes from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Shares of DFH stock opened at $11.23 on Tuesday. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $23.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.03.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. Dream Finders Homes had a return on equity of 43.57% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $793.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 117.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes in Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, Austin, Dallas, and Houston.

