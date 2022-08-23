United States Brent Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:BNO) Stake Lessened by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its holdings in United States Brent Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:BNO – Get Rating) by 51.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,728 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.11% of United States Brent Oil Fund worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund by 31.6% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund in the first quarter worth $349,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund in the first quarter worth $207,000.

United States Brent Oil Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA BNO opened at $30.28 on Tuesday. United States Brent Oil Fund LP has a 1-year low of $17.59 and a 1-year high of $36.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.88.

