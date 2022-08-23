Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $1.09 Million Stake in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CENTA. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,016,000 after purchasing an additional 13,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 256,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Central Garden & Pet news, SVP John Edward Hanson sold 6,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $275,774.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,124,183.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 20.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Central Garden & Pet Stock Down 2.8 %

Several research firms have weighed in on CENTA. KeyCorp cut their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Shares of CENTA opened at $40.10 on Tuesday. Central Garden & Pet has a 52 week low of $37.56 and a 52 week high of $52.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 3.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.64 and a 200-day moving average of $41.46.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.13. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.37 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Central Garden & Pet Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

See Also

