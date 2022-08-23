Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) by 1,193.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,583 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 63,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. 59.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMPH. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMPH opened at $33.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.14. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $44.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.67.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $123.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.17 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 18.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

In related news, EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 10,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.64, for a total transaction of $397,067.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,257,280.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO William J. Peters sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $383,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,853,408. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 10,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.64, for a total transaction of $397,067.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,257,280.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,435 shares of company stock valued at $2,337,686 over the last 90 days. 27.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.