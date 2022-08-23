The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) CEO Gary A. Coombe Sells 12,930 Shares

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 12,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.21, for a total value of $1,929,285.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,400,053.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $149.33 on Tuesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $129.50 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.49 and a 200-day moving average of $149.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $356.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.36.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The business had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a $0.913 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.82%.

Several research firms recently commented on PG. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price target on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Win Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 91.5% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.