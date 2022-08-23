Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,892 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Street Properties were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,209,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,894,000 after purchasing an additional 28,941 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 619.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,934,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,971,438 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,151,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,489,000 after purchasing an additional 339,331 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $3,405,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 30.3% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 215,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Brian N. Hansen bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.96 per share, with a total value of $198,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Franklin Street Properties news, Director Brian N. Hansen acquired 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.93 per share, with a total value of $167,025.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian N. Hansen acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.96 per share, with a total value of $198,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 225,000 shares in the company, valued at $891,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Franklin Street Properties from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FSP opened at $2.94 on Tuesday. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.94 and a 52-week high of $6.58. The company has a market cap of $303.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 18th. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.33%.

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

