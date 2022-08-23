Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 22,851 Shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) by 50.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,237 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock after selling 22,851 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Rocket Lab USA were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RKLB. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 215.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,334 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 15,947 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Rocket Lab USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $519,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 176.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,086,389 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,621,000 after buying an additional 1,332,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Rocket Lab USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,794,000.

Rocket Lab USA Stock Performance

NASDAQ RKLB opened at 5.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is 4.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is 6.47. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of 3.53 and a 1 year high of 21.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Rocket Lab USA

A number of brokerages recently commented on RKLB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 15.25.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft engineering and design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

