Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara Sells 3,000 Shares

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.93, for a total transaction of $1,445,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,330,407.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Chemed Stock Performance

Shares of Chemed stock opened at $486.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $482.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $485.56. Chemed Co. has a one year low of $403.00 and a one year high of $539.87.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.06. Chemed had a return on equity of 44.64% and a net margin of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $531.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 18.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Chemed’s payout ratio is presently 8.45%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Chemed from $592.00 to $541.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chemed

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,350,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,546 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Chemed by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 487,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,682,000 after buying an additional 23,949 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Chemed by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 428,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,231,000 after buying an additional 13,806 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Chemed by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 418,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,541,000 after buying an additional 76,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Chemed by 0.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 416,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,210,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

