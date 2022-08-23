Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara Sells 3,000 Shares

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.93, for a total transaction of $1,445,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,330,407.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Chemed Stock Performance
Shares of Chemed stock opened at $486.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $482.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $485.56. Chemed Co. has a one year low of $403.00 and a one year high of $539.87.
Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.06. Chemed had a return on equity of 44.64% and a net margin of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $531.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 18.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Chemed Increases Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Chemed from $592.00 to $541.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chemed
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,350,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,546 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Chemed by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 487,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,682,000 after buying an additional 23,949 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Chemed by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 428,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,231,000 after buying an additional 13,806 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Chemed by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 418,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,541,000 after buying an additional 76,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Chemed by 0.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 416,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,210,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.
About Chemed
Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.
