Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 23,156 Shares of Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Get Rating) by 63.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,156 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Orion Office REIT were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Orion Office REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $1,077,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Office REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Orion Office REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $621,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Office REIT during the fourth quarter worth $747,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Office REIT during the fourth quarter worth $687,000. Institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Orion Office REIT alerts:

Orion Office REIT Price Performance

ONL opened at $10.09 on Tuesday. Orion Office REIT Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.04 and a twelve month high of $32.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.88 and a 200-day moving average of $13.38.

Orion Office REIT Dividend Announcement

About Orion Office REIT

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

(Get Rating)

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.