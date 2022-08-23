DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Director Stanley J. Meresman Sells 15,000 Shares

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 15,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total transaction of $1,002,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,498,894.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

DoorDash Stock Down 2.6 %

DoorDash stock opened at $63.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.48 and a beta of 1.18. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.67 and a 52-week high of $257.25.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 12.16% and a negative return on equity of 12.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DASH. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 9,643 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DASH. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “top pick” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $135.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.70.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

