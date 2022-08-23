DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Director Stanley J. Meresman Sells 15,000 Shares

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 15,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total transaction of $1,002,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,498,894.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
DoorDash Stock Down 2.6 %
DoorDash stock opened at $63.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.48 and a beta of 1.18. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.67 and a 52-week high of $257.25.
DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 12.16% and a negative return on equity of 12.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of DoorDash
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently issued reports on DASH. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “top pick” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $135.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.70.
About DoorDash
DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DoorDash (DASH)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Fantasy Football Strategy With Your Stock Portfolio
- Should You Buy These Copper Stocks Ahead Of Monster Demand?
- Three Industrial Stocks That Can Weather a Stormy Recession
- Bed Bath & Beyond Meat: Is BYND the Next Big Short Squeeze?
- Denbury Rises On Rumor Of A Sale, But Lags Other Energy Names
Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.