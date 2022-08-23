Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN) CEO Timothy Brog Sells 58,315 Shares

Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Rating) CEO Timothy Brog sold 58,315 shares of Rubicon Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $1,166,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Rubicon Technology Stock Up 7.6 %

Rubicon Technology stock opened at $14.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.67. Rubicon Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.58 and a fifty-two week high of $17.74.

Rubicon Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a $11.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rubicon Technology Company Profile

RBCN has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rubicon Technology in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Rubicon Technology from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems in North America and Asia. The company offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including round and rectangular windows and wafers, domes, tubes, and rods for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.

