First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Insider Marisa Harney Sells 657 Shares of Stock

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) insider Marisa Harney sold 657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $842.33, for a total value of $553,410.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,011 shares in the company, valued at $851,595.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

FCNCA opened at $828.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $719.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $701.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.08. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $598.01 and a 1-year high of $947.71.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $16.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.77 by $3.09. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $15.09 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 68.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.37%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 89.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,423,199 shares of the bank’s stock worth $947,281,000 after buying an additional 672,485 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,105,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $735,855,000 after acquiring an additional 568,929 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 845,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $552,509,000 after acquiring an additional 8,012 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 594,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $395,550,000 after acquiring an additional 140,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 402,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $267,966,000 after acquiring an additional 140,626 shares during the last quarter. 39.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

