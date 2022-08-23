Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) SVP Randall Colin Gouveia Sells 1,502 Shares of Stock

Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) SVP Randall Colin Gouveia sold 1,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.46, for a total transaction of $400,222.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,192,965.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NYSE ROG opened at $264.79 on Tuesday. Rogers Co. has a 12 month low of $178.43 and a 12 month high of $274.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.73 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $264.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
ROG has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rogers from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.00.
Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure markets.
