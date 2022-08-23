Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Director Alex R. Lieblong Purchases 20,000 Shares

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) Director Alex R. Lieblong bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.19 per share, with a total value of $503,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ HOMB opened at $24.59 on Tuesday. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.83 and a 52-week high of $26.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.40 and a 200-day moving average of $22.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $243.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.63 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is 47.48%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,752,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,014,000 after acquiring an additional 131,167 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,272,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,826,000 after buying an additional 1,100,758 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,980,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,968,000 after buying an additional 616,951 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,973,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,803,000 after buying an additional 99,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,919,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,643,000 after buying an additional 391,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HOMB has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

