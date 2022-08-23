Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Insider Eric Singer Purchases 64,007 Shares of Stock

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) insider Eric Singer bought 64,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.15 per share, for a total transaction of $329,636.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 566,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,916,166.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Eric Singer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 22nd, Eric Singer acquired 55,110 shares of Immersion stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.28 per share, for a total transaction of $290,980.80.
Shares of IMMR stock opened at $5.58 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.28. Immersion Co. has a 1-year low of $4.28 and a 1-year high of $9.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.00 million, a PE ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 1.62.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Immersion from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Immersion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th.
Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, scales, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.
