Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Insider Eric Singer Purchases 64,007 Shares of Stock

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) insider Eric Singer bought 64,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.15 per share, for a total transaction of $329,636.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 566,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,916,166.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Eric Singer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 22nd, Eric Singer acquired 55,110 shares of Immersion stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.28 per share, for a total transaction of $290,980.80.

Shares of IMMR stock opened at $5.58 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.28. Immersion Co. has a 1-year low of $4.28 and a 1-year high of $9.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.00 million, a PE ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 1.62.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in Immersion by 23.3% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 17,287 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Immersion in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Immersion by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,342 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 6,244 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Immersion by 12.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 81,561 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 8,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immersion in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Immersion from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Immersion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

About Immersion

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, scales, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

