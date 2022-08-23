Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Director Peter Boneparth Acquires 25,000 Shares of Stock

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) Director Peter Boneparth purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.01 per share, with a total value of $750,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,707. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Kohl's Stock Performance

Shares of KSS opened at $28.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.66. Kohl’s Co. has a 1 year low of $26.07 and a 1 year high of $64.38.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 15.04%. Kohl’s’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Kohl's Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kohl's

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,005,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,037,000 after purchasing an additional 734,427 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,544,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,782,000 after purchasing an additional 305,766 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 1st quarter worth $201,401,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,910,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,978,000 after purchasing an additional 360,124 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,872,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,853,000 after purchasing an additional 36,351 shares during the period. 92.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KSS has been the subject of several recent research reports. OTR Global lowered shares of Kohl’s to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Cowen downgraded shares of Kohl’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Kohl’s to $32.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $61.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.27.

Kohl's Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.



