Victory Capital Management Inc. Invests $202,000 in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AHH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 22,146 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 12,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. 63.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AHH stock opened at $13.66 on Tuesday. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.24 and a fifty-two week high of $15.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 12.11 and a current ratio of 12.11. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.80.

Armada Hoffler Properties ( NYSE:AHH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $55.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. This is an increase from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 141.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AHH. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Armada Hoffler Properties from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet raised Armada Hoffler Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.38.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

