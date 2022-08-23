Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) by 99.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,407 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,140 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in 8X8 were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 13,825,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,709,000 after purchasing an additional 216,411 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in 8X8 by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,663,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,639,000 after acquiring an additional 134,761 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in 8X8 by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,449,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,046,000 after acquiring an additional 800,689 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in 8X8 by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,848,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,979,000 after acquiring an additional 43,729 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in 8X8 by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 874,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,659,000 after acquiring an additional 385,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on EGHT shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on 8X8 from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on 8X8 from $11.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. BTIG Research downgraded 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on 8X8 from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on 8X8 from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.54.

In other 8X8 news, CEO David Sipes sold 20,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $126,473.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 532,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,302,851.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 5,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total transaction of $31,414.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,385.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO David Sipes sold 20,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $126,473.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 532,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,302,851.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,401 shares of company stock worth $711,091. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EGHT opened at $4.65 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.04 and a 200 day moving average of $5.94. 8×8, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $25.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The stock has a market cap of $557.84 million, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.27.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.13. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 73.61% and a negative net margin of 23.25%. The company had revenue of $187.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.54 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. The company offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

