Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 77,854 Shares of Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) by 63.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,120 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 77,854 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Antares Pharma were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 133.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,736 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 9,580 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,810 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5,682 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Antares Pharma by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,184 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 5,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a research report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.60.

ATRS opened at $5.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $955.06 million, a PE ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.15. Antares Pharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.11 and a twelve month high of $5.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address patient needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

