Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 3,026 Shares of Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGV – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FLGV opened at $21.64 on Tuesday. Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.27 and a 12-month high of $25.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.23.

