Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $385,000 Stock Position in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its stake in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.27% of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brio Consultants LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 99,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,069,000 after acquiring an additional 4,076 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 9,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF stock opened at $101.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.76. Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $91.35 and a 1 year high of $120.85.

PowerShares U.S. Real Estate Fund (the Fund) seeks high total return by investing in securities of companies that are principally engaged in the United States Real Estate industry and included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index. The Fund structures and selects its investments primarily from a universe of securities that are included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index at the time of purchase.

