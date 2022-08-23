Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 5,376 Shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,376 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.11% of VanEck Short Muni ETF worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 27,472 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 69,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 11,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 3,767 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 25,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 8,533.9% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 14,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 14,337 shares during the period.

VanEck Short Muni ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SMB opened at $16.93 on Tuesday. VanEck Short Muni ETF has a 12 month low of $16.77 and a 12 month high of $18.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.10.

VanEck Short Muni ETF Profile

Market Vectors Short Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Short Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 1 to 6 years.

