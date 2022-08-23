Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Aptiv (APTV)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Aptiv (NYSE: APTV):

8/11/2022 – Aptiv had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $149.00 to $120.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/9/2022 – Aptiv had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. to $130.00.

8/8/2022 – Aptiv had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $172.00 to $162.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/5/2022 – Aptiv had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $136.00 to $132.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/5/2022 – Aptiv had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $158.00 to $145.00.

7/28/2022 – Aptiv was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/20/2022 – Aptiv had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $180.00 to $173.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/18/2022 – Aptiv was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/18/2022 – Aptiv had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $137.00 to $136.00.

7/14/2022 – Aptiv had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $155.00 to $149.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/11/2022 – Aptiv had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $112.00 to $102.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/24/2022 – Aptiv was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

APTV opened at $96.12 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a PE ratio of 228.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 2.00. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $84.14 and a 52 week high of $180.81.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.36). Aptiv had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total transaction of $734,868.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 652,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,519,151.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, SVP William T. Presley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total value of $217,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,957,302.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total value of $734,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 652,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,519,151.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,370 shares of company stock worth $1,547,492. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Aptiv by 176.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in Aptiv by 137.4% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Aptiv by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 349 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 147.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

