Zentek (CVE:ZEN) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.00

Zentek Ltd. (CVE:ZEN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.00 and traded as low as C$2.36. Zentek shares last traded at C$2.55, with a volume of 41,257 shares changing hands.

Zentek Stock Down 5.6 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.69 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$253.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.31. The company has a current ratio of 7.89, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37.

Get Zentek alerts:

Zentek (CVE:ZEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The mining company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$48.11 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zentek Ltd. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zentek Company Profile

Zentek Ltd. engages in the research and development of graphene and related nanomaterials in Canada. It owns 100% interest in the Albany Graphite project located in Northern Ontario, Canada. The company develops graphene-based antimicrobial coating under the ZenGUARD brand, surgical masks, HVAC filters, personal protective equipment, rapid detection point of care diagnostics tests, and pharmaceutical products based on graphene-based compound.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zentek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.