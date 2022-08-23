Macquarie Group (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $131.88

Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $131.88 and traded as low as $121.57. Macquarie Group shares last traded at $121.74, with a volume of 18,501 shares trading hands.

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Macquarie Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 187.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.88.

Macquarie Group Limited provides diversified financial services in Australia, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CGM), and Macquarie Capital.

