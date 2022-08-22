State of Tennessee Treasury Department Acquires 45,901 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 435,778 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,901 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $43,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on COP shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.84.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $105.44 on Monday. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $54.02 and a one year high of $124.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $2,121,792.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $2,121,792.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.