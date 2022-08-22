Heritage Trust Co Has $1.08 Million Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Heritage Trust Co raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

RTX stock opened at $93.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.86. The company has a market cap of $137.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $79.00 and a twelve month high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. Cowen raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Argus lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Vertical Research dropped their target price on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

