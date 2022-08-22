Primecap Management Co. CA Purchases 71,900 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 380,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,900 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $135,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 58.2% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.9 %

MA stock opened at $354.28 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $335.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $346.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $303.65 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.04.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $472.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.09.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

