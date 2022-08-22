Heritage Trust Co Decreases Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Heritage Trust Co lowered its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,023 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 671.4% in the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 54 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $540.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $598.84.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NOW opened at $476.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $96.20 billion, a PE ratio of 523.36, a P/E/G ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $467.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $500.32. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $406.47 and a 1-year high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.81, for a total transaction of $65,365.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,561.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 4,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.99, for a total transaction of $2,112,419.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 9,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,079,534.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.81, for a total transaction of $65,365.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,561.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,427 shares of company stock valued at $16,189,898 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.