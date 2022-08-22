Associated Banc Corp Sells 142 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Associated Banc Corp trimmed its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Accenture were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 11,105 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,603,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,365 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,429 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,323,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $888,108.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,599,849.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Stock Down 1.3 %

Accenture stock opened at $315.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $199.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $291.28 and its 200 day moving average is $306.23. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $261.77 and a 12-month high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The firm had revenue of $16.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACN. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. BNP Paribas downgraded Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $455.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $360.11.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

