Raymond James & Associates Sells 46,808 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,741,727 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 46,808 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.23% of TJX Companies worth $166,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $2,925,563.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,481,905.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TJX Companies Trading Down 2.4 %

TJX has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.72.

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $66.40 on Monday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.69 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35. The firm has a market cap of $77.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.14%.

TJX Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.