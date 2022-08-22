Raymond James & Associates Purchases 28,899 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 729,957 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,899 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.39% of IQVIA worth $168,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 821 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 240.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 6,495 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 48,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,772,000 after purchasing an additional 9,155 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its position in IQVIA by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 152,987 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its position in IQVIA by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $239.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.32. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $194.67 and a 1-year high of $285.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $221.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.28.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.22. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler raised IQVIA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $231.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $256.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on IQVIA from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.50.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

