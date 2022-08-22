Heritage Trust Co Grows Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Heritage Trust Co raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 181.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,447 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at about $552,369,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 759.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,031,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,468,000 after buying an additional 2,678,321 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at about $134,563,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 158.1% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,232,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,504,000 after buying an additional 1,367,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,601,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,764,859,000 after buying an additional 1,257,916 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.64.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $57.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.18. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $45.52 and a fifty-two week high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.17%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 93.96%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Articles

