Heritage Trust Co Cuts Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Heritage Trust Co lessened its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 9,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in Zoetis by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 362,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,486,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after acquiring an additional 5,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.14.

In other Zoetis news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total transaction of $301,085.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,786.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,334 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $758,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,145,225. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total transaction of $301,085.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,786.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,356 shares of company stock valued at $3,250,158 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

ZTS opened at $169.52 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.18. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.18 and a 1 year high of $249.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.36 billion, a PE ratio of 38.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.73.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 49.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

