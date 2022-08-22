Oarsman Capital Inc. Has $477,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 55.6% during the first quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 208,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,599,000 after purchasing an additional 74,375 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 14,180 shares during the period. Peninsula Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 456,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,065,000 after buying an additional 5,579 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 182.5% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 28,493 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $41.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.37 and a 200-day moving average of $43.86. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.57 and a 12 month high of $53.44.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.