Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 6,650 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 57.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,870 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,650 shares during the quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 621.6% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 373,812 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,802,000 after buying an additional 322,008 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,985 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 118.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,330 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 12,654 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,717 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $126.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.74.

Insider Activity

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 0.2 %

In related news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

FIS stock opened at $100.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.86 billion, a PE ratio of 72.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.76. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.00 and a 52 week high of $130.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.83 and a 200 day moving average of $98.65.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 136.23%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Further Reading

