Jag Capital Management LLC Sells 735 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Jag Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,665 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. JSF Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 675 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Intuit by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 959 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 3.4% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 704 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $463.95 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $420.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $440.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $339.36 and a 12 month high of $716.86.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $6.70. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 19.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 30.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on INTU. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Intuit from $650.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Intuit from $674.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Intuit from $635.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Intuit from $475.00 to $533.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $573.28.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total value of $3,923,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,268,263.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total value of $3,923,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,268,263.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total value of $698,762.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $788,157.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,774 shares of company stock valued at $5,002,772. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Intuit

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.