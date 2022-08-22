Heritage Trust Co Trims Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Heritage Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,485 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 890 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 195.3% in the fourth quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 12,700 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $7,071,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3,221.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 170,372 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $94,856,000 after buying an additional 165,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 903.8% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,295 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,175,000 after buying an additional 8,369 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on PANW. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $605.00 to $587.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $605.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $629.67.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 0.8 %

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total transaction of $6,072,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 696,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,321,100.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.56, for a total transaction of $476,983.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,462.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total value of $6,072,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 696,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,321,100.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,805 shares of company stock worth $419,078,584. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PANW stock opened at $513.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.16 billion, a PE ratio of -129.02, a P/E/G ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 1.18. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $362.98 and a 12-month high of $640.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $502.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $532.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 57.50%. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. Research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.