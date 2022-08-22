Dean Investment Associates LLC Sells 1,753 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Dean Investment Associates LLC lowered its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,753 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 13,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6.4% during the first quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 67.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In related news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan acquired 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $198.66 per share, for a total transaction of $64,564.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 89,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,747,688.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE HCA opened at $215.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.72. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.47 and a 12 month high of $279.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.54. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 833.68%. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.05 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HCA shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer set a $255.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on HCA Healthcare from $306.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut HCA Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $233.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare to $227.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.81.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

