NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $14.53 Million Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. decreased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 244,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $14,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GILD. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1,482.2% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 812,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,013,000 after buying an additional 761,375 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 620,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,039,000 after acquiring an additional 48,295 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,899,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,898,000 after acquiring an additional 309,064 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,005,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,976,000 after acquiring an additional 23,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.40.

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 0.2 %

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

GILD stock opened at $65.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $81.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.34. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $74.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.78 and a 200-day moving average of $61.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.02%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.