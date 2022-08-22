Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 26,880 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 448,120 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 26,880 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.12% of Stryker worth $119,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1,212.5% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SYK shares. Edward Jones upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.00.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $218.14 on Monday. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.84 and a fifty-two week high of $281.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $82.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.17, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.03.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

